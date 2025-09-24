Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Dimensional Global Credit ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGCB. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3,779.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 256,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 250,357 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,763,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.