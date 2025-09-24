Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 26,496 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF $QFLR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 100.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QFLR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $616,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,241,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QFLR opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

