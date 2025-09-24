Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 1,987 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $238.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.14 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

