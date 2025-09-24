Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

