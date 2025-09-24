Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

