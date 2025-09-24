Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 446,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $8,185,824.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,975.05. This represents a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 876,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,042.50. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,928,903 shares of company stock valued at $34,066,543. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.