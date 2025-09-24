Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Deere & Company stock opened at $471.57 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

