CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

CX Institutional cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Swedbank AB raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 493.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.