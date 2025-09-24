CX Institutional Increases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

CX Institutional grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,695,000 after purchasing an additional 304,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after purchasing an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $186.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

