Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 230.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

