Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after purchasing an additional 300,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,533,000 after acquiring an additional 521,492 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Cameco by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,461,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,154,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. President Capital raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

CCJ opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

