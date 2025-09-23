Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $38.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.8333.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $49,949.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZD stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

