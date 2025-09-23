Zacks Research Forecasts AbbVie’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $3.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.45.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $223.09 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $394.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,288,200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,382,000 after buying an additional 10,195,284 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,154,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 18,384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,141,000 after buying an additional 5,675,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

