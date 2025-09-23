What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for NetApp Q3 Earnings?

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for NetApp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

NetApp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $124.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.04.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,792,629.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,778 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,954,431,000 after buying an additional 686,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,626 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $623,383,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,546,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,529,000 after purchasing an additional 560,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.