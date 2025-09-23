What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for RAIL Q1 Earnings?

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Freightcar America in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Freightcar America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.95. Freightcar America has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightcar America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freightcar America by 435.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freightcar America by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,356 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

