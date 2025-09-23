What is Cormark’s Estimate for SANG FY2026 Earnings?

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.86 million, a P/E ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The company had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.58 million. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 87,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 99.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 274,925 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

