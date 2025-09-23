What is B. Riley’s Forecast for ADTRAN Q3 Earnings?

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ADTRAN in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ADTRAN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $265.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

ADTRAN Stock Up 1.6%

ADTN opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $771.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 56.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 227,448 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

