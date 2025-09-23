Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,028 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $38,548,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 94.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,145,000 after acquiring an additional 728,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ON opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

