Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 714,172 shares valued at $204,311,160. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $338.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.