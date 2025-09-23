Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.