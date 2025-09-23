Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vistra were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 33.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.5% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vistra by 5.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.50, for a total transaction of $4,517,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,330,683. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,847 shares of company stock worth $39,921,480. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. Scotiabank began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

