UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.8889.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

In other news, insider Stacy H. King sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $178,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,031.36. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 678 shares of company stock valued at $75,948 and sold 20,845 shares valued at $2,440,666. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 442.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $119.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%.The firm had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

