Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,505.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 326.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.