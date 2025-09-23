Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday after CICC Research raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $450.00. CICC Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $444.98 and last traded at $434.21. 96,271,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 103,366,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.53.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC now owns 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average of $309.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.