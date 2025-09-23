TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives $11.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.2222.

WULF has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th.

WULF opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 3.36. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TeraWulf by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

