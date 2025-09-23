Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE:SJM opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

