Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 164 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after purchasing an additional 728,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $76.24.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 74.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.