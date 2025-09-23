Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 155,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,096 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Myecfo LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.95%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

