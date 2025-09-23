Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day moving average is $159.06. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $188.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

