SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,267,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,381,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,813,000 after purchasing an additional 992,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,644,000 after purchasing an additional 123,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE O opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

