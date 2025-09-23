RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RxSight from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RxSight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Get RxSight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RxSight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,392,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 485,021 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 171,952 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 786,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 194,032 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 646,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RXST opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. RxSight has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.