RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RxSight from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RxSight from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RxSight from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded RxSight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.
RXST opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. RxSight has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $55.57.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 21.93%.The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
