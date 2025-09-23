Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rigetti Computing traded as high as $29.59 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 86944127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 653,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,220. The trade was a 30.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 457,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,498,996 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rigetti Computing by 1,813.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 225.4% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

