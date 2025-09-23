Reviewing ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) and Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZaZa Energy and Granite Ridge Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get ZaZa Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

Granite Ridge Resources has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.88 $18.76 million $0.24 22.71

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Granite Ridge Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Granite Ridge Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Granite Ridge Resources 7.47% 13.09% 7.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZaZa Energy

(Get Free Report)

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ZaZa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZaZa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.