Reviewing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) & GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS)

indie Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for indie Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83 GCT Semiconductor 1 0 1 0 2.00

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $5.90, suggesting a potential upside of 45.32%. GCT Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.20%. Given GCT Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GCT Semiconductor is more favorable than indie Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $216.68 million 4.05 -$132.60 million ($0.84) -4.83 GCT Semiconductor $9.13 million 10.69 -$12.38 million ($0.68) -2.57

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GCT Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCT Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCT Semiconductor has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of GCT Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and GCT Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -71.98% -28.43% -14.40% GCT Semiconductor -536.79% N/A -168.01%

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats GCT Semiconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc., operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro. It also develops and sells cellular IoT chipsets for low-speed mobile networks such as eMTC/NB-IOT/Sigfox, and other network protocols; and 5G solutions. Its products and solutions are used in smartphones, tablets, hotspots, CPEs, USB dongles, routers, and M2M applications. The company sells its products directly or indirectly through distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers primarily in Taiwan, China, Korea and Japan, Europe, North America and South America. The company was formerly known as Global Communication Technology, Inc. GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

