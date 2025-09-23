Reviewing Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) & Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enviri and Xylem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviri 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xylem 0 5 7 0 2.58

Enviri presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.90%. Xylem has a consensus target price of $152.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Xylem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xylem is more favorable than Enviri.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enviri $2.34 billion 0.42 -$127.97 million ($1.96) -6.29 Xylem $8.56 billion 4.08 $890.00 million $3.85 37.29

This table compares Enviri and Xylem”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xylem has higher revenue and earnings than Enviri. Enviri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Enviri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Enviri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Xylem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enviri and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviri -7.02% -7.86% -1.33% Xylem 10.74% 10.33% 6.72%

Risk & Volatility

Enviri has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xylem beats Enviri on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris. This segment also produces and sells value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream, including road surfacing and materials, such as slag-based asphalt product under the SteelPhal brand; abrasives and roofing materials under the BLACK BEAUTY and SURE/CUT brand names; Metallurgical Additives; agriculture and turf products comprising soil conditioners and fertilizers under the CrossOver and AgrowSil brands; and cement additives. The Clean Earth segment provides specialty waste processing, treatment, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for waste needs, such as hazardous, non-hazardous, and contaminated soils and dredged materials to industrial, retail, healthcare, and construction industries. The company was formerly known as Harsco Corporation and changed its name to Enviri Corporation in June 2023. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Xylem Vue, and Flojet brands. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment offers smart meters, networked communication devices, data analytics, test equipment, controls, sensor devices, software and managed services, and critical infrastructure services; and software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management, leak detection, condition assessment, asset management, and pressure monitoring solutions, as well as testing equipment. This segment sells its products under the Pure Technologies, Sensus, Smith Blair, WTW, Xylem Vue, and YSI brands. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment provides maintenance services, mobile services, digital outsourced solutions, wastewater systems, environmental remediation, odor and corrosion control, filtration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and deionization under Aquapro, WaterOne, and Ion Pure brands. Xylem Inc. was formerly known as ITT WCO, Inc. and changed its name to Xylem Inc. in May 2011. Xylem Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

