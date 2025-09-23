RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives $282.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.0909.
RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th.
RenaissanceRe stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $219.00 and a 1-year high of $300.00.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.28 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
