Q3 Earnings Forecast for Rezolute Issued By Wedbush

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Rezolute in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2030 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rezolute Trading Up 5.7%

RZLT stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 24.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,034,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,385 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,834 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Rezolute by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,886,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rezolute by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

