Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $142.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Paychex traded as low as $128.23 and last traded at $130.01, with a volume of 64836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.20.

Get Paychex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,133,000 after buying an additional 408,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,066,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,050,000 after buying an additional 355,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,906,000 after buying an additional 251,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,053,000 after buying an additional 274,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,731,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.