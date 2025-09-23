Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.51. Nuvalent has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $2,221,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,490,330.74. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,954.68. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,670 shares of company stock worth $11,868,709. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. CWM LLC raised its position in Nuvalent by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.