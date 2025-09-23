Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.29. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $130.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.