Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Position Boosted by TTP Investments Inc.

TTP Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Infinitum Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,886 shares of company stock worth $195,693,600 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $765.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $747.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

