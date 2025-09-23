Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

LINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lineage from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lineage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lineage from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,249.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,878.35. This represents a 80.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $995,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,016.44. This trade represents a 60.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39,448 shares of company stock worth $1,645,752. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINE. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 155.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,501,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 69.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lineage by 590.5% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Lineage has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 10.57%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is -75.63%.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

