LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LFMD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on LifeMD from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFMD

Insider Transactions at LifeMD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $334,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,459,646.98. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,600. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LifeMD by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in LifeMD by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 0.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD Stock Performance

Shares of LFMD opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

LifeMD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.