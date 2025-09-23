Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on J. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

NYSE J opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $152.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46,037 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

