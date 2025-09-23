IREN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 193,501 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average daily volume of 151,231 call options.

IREN Stock Up 8.4%

IREN opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get IREN alerts:

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. Analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Situational Awareness LP boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,228,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IREN by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 936,333 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IREN by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,956,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,025,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IREN from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.