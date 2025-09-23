Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $600.72 and last traded at $599.98, with a volume of 18334472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $599.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,116,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

