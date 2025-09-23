Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $600.72 and last traded at $599.98, with a volume of 18334472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $599.35.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $573.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.79.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
