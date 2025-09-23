IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $414.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.38. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $436.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UTHR

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.75, for a total transaction of $3,396,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,356,133.75. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total transaction of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,435 shares of company stock valued at $65,503,807. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.