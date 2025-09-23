IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE:HRL opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.31. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

