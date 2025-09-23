Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.0%

HRL opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

