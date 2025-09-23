Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Head to Head Comparison

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) and Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp (IN) 0 1 3 0 2.75 Citizens Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Horizon Bancorp (IN) currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Horizon Bancorp (IN)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp (IN) is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp (IN) $359.45 million 2.00 $35.43 million $1.17 13.91 Citizens Financial Services $169.72 million 1.78 $27.82 million $6.63 9.45

Horizon Bancorp (IN) has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Citizens Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp (IN), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp (IN) pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Horizon Bancorp (IN) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Services pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Bancorp (IN) has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp (IN) 13.84% 10.21% 1.02% Citizens Financial Services 18.54% 10.36% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horizon Bancorp (IN) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Citizens Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) beats Citizens Financial Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp (IN)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, business, agricultural, and SBA loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; debit cards; treasury management; online and mobile banking; wealth, retirement, and estate and trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

